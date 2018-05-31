BJP, AJSU lead in Jharkhand bypolls

Ranchi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) were leading in the Gomia and Silli Assembly bypolls in Jharkhand for which counting is underway on Thursday.

BJP candidate Madavlal Singh is leading by over 6,000 votes after six rounds of counting over AJSU candidate Lambodar Mahto in Gomia assembly seat.

In Silli, AJSU president Sudesh Mahto is leading over 1,000 votes against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Seema Devi. JMM candidate was leading till fifth round.

The polling had taken place on May 28. Silli and Gomia assembly seats witnessed 75 and 62 per cent polling respectively.

In Gomia, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance partners BJP and AJSU are contesting separately.

BJP has fielded former Minister Madavlal Singh and AJSU has fielded Lambodar Mahto, a former state government employee.

JMM has fielded Babita Devi, wife of Yogendra Mahto who was disqualified as legislator after he was convicted and awarded two year jail-term in a case.

In Silli, there is direct contest between JMM candidate Seema Mahto and AJSU President Sudesh Mahto.

Seema Mahto is the wife of Amit Mahto who lost membership of the state assembly after he was convicted and awarded jail in a case.