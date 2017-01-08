Demonetisation has hit Maoist finances in a significant way: Rajnath Singh
Ranchi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the government's demonetisation drive has hit the Maoist finances in a significant way and called on them to give up violence.
Singh asked the Left Wing Extremism groups to give up violence stressing that it has no place in a democracy.
He made the comments after attending a review meeting here of the Maoists insurgency situation in Jharkhand.
Chief Minister Raman Singh was also present at the meeting.
Singh said that Maoists finances have taken a big hit after the demonetisation drive and expressed hope that the problem could be resolved in a few years.
He also pointed out at the growing cyber-terrorism threat today.
"We also need to be mindful of cyber-terrorism. Hacking is also a big threat," ANI quoted Singh as saying.
He asked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to develop competence against these threats.
The minister laid the foundation stone of a housing project for CISF personnel in the city and also inaugurated the Eastern Sector Headquarters building.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Virender Sehwag finally speaks up on MS Dhoni stepping down as captain – Here's what he said
- MS Dhoni steps down as captain: Here's how Pakistani cricketers reacted
- Heart disease: Five simple ways to prevent it!
- India vs England squad: Super-excited Yuvraj Singh commits a Gaffe on twitter
- ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli still second in batsmen charts; Ashwin-Jadeja top bowlers' standings