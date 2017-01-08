Demonetisation has hit Maoist finances in a significant way: Rajnath Singh

Ranchi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the government's demonetisation drive has hit the Maoist finances in a significant way and called on them to give up violence.

Singh asked the Left Wing Extremism groups to give up violence stressing that it has no place in a democracy.

He made the comments after attending a review meeting here of the Maoists insurgency situation in Jharkhand.

Chief Minister Raman Singh was also present at the meeting.

Singh said that Maoists finances have taken a big hit after the demonetisation drive and expressed hope that the problem could be resolved in a few years.

He also pointed out at the growing cyber-terrorism threat today.

"We also need to be mindful of cyber-terrorism. Hacking is also a big threat," ANI quoted Singh as saying.

He asked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to develop competence against these threats.

The minister laid the foundation stone of a housing project for CISF personnel in the city and also inaugurated the Eastern Sector Headquarters building.