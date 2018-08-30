हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lalu Prasad Yadav

Fodder scam case convict Lalu Prasad Yadav surrenders before special CBI court in Ranchi

RANCHI: former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday surrendered before the Special CBI court in Jharkhand capital Ranchi to serve the jail term following his conviction in several fodder scam cases.

Lalu reached the CBI court here flanked by his supporters and party workers, according to ANI.

The Jharkhand High Court had earlier ordered him to surrender at the earliest. 

Lalu had returned to Patna on Saturday from Mumbai, where he was treated at a hospital for nearly three weeks.

The Jharkhand High Court had refused to extend the provisional bail of the former Bihar chief minister and asked him to surrender by August 30 before the Special CBI court.

It had on May 11 granted six weeks provisional bail to the RJD chief on medical grounds which was extended on several occasions, the last being till August 27.

Flanked by party leaders and workers at the airport here, Prasad refused to make comments on any issues citing the court order restraining him to speak to media.

IN his brief interaction with the media, Lalu said that his health condition is not good.

"Bolna nahi hai. Instruction hai. Tabiyat theek nahi hai (I have not to speak (with media). There are instructions. My health is not good)," Prasad told reporters while on his way to his wife Rabri Devi's residence 10, Circular road.

When pressed by journalists for his comment on Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal, Prasad reiterated that he has been barred from speaking on any issues in public.

Bhola Yadav, Lalu Prasad's close confidant and an MLA, told PTI that the RJD chief had gone to "Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute on August 6 for the treatment of heart and kidney infection and has returned to Patna after 19 days. He would go to Ranchi surrender before the CBI court on August 30."

Yadav said that they would make an application before the CBI court at Ranchi for shifting Prasad to RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences) but it will be up to the court as to where it refers Prasad.

Lalu's sons - Tejashwi and Tej Pratap - were not present at the airport as they had to attend a party function organised to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of late BP Mandal, the former Bihar chief minister who also headed Backward Classes Commission which recommended 27 percent quota for OBC in jobs.

Lalu Prasad YadavRanchi special CBI courtJharkhandFodder scamcase

