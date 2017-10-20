Heavy rainfall warning in Odisha, Jharkhand for next 24 hours

New Delhi: Odisha, Jharkhand are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, the India Meterological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Meanwhile, areas in and around Dhanbad are experiencing heavy rainfall since Friday morning.

The IMD said the sea condition would be rough to very rough along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts during next 12 hours and rough along and off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts during subsequent 12 hours.

Fishermen have been advised to venture into sea during next 24 hours.

The heavy rainfall warning is because of the depression over coastal Odisha.

The depression over coastal Odisha moved northward and lay centered at 0530 hours IST today, the October 20, 2017 over coastal Odisha near Latitude 20.8º N and longitude 86.5º E about 25Kms west of Chandbali. The system would move nearly northwards for some time and then north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a well marked low pressure area during next 24 hours, the IMD reported.