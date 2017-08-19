Jharkhand: 3-year-old dies in mother's arms after hospital refuses ambulance

Ranchi: A case of administrative apathy has come to the fore from Jharkhand.

A three-year-old child died in her mother's arms in Jharkhand's Gumla area, while she was taking him home 40 kms away on foot after Sadar Hospital allegedly refused an ambulance.

Meanwhile, denying any lapses from the authorities side, Dr RN Yadav, who is associated with the hospital said, the child was being treated at the hospital, but they later found that his mother had taken him away.

Dr Yadav said the child was not referred to any other hospital.

A Police officer said that a woman along with her kid was seen on the road. People had gathered around her and helped her financially to get a tempo back home.