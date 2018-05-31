Jharkhand Assembly bypoll results 2018: LIVE trends from Gomia and Silli

The counting for Jharkhand's Gomia and Silli Assembly seats are currently underway. The latest trends show that the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP is leading from Gomia while Jharkhand Mukti Morcha or JMM is leading Silli.

The Gomia bypoll was necessitated after sitting Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator Yogendra Prasad Mahto was expelled following his conviction in coal theft case. Similarly, the Silli seat fell vacant after the sitting JMM legislator Amit Mahto was convicted in a criminal assault case in March this year.

Madhav Lal Singh is BJP's candidate from Gomia who is leading by 7174 votes after six rounds of counting. Congress won the seat in the 2009 while JMM in the 2014 Assembly elections.

Seema Devi is the JMM from Silli. JMM had won the seat in the 2014 elections while All Jharkhand Students Union Party (AJSUP) had won it in the 2009.

The counting is underway for seven more Assembly seats: Punjab's Shahkot, West Bengal's Maheshtala, Bihar's Jokihat, Kerala's Chengannur, UP's Noorpur, Uttarakhand's Tharali, National People's Party in Meghalaya. Congress candidate has already won Maharashtra's Palus Kadegaon unopposed.