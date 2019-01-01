हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand bans black clothes, items in PM Modi's rally

Apprehending that some people may show black flag to the prime minister, the Palamu district administration has banned entry of all black materials including black dresses to the venue of Narendra Modi's public meeting here on Saturday.

Jharkhand bans black clothes, items in PM Modi&#039;s rally

Medininagar (Jharkhand): Apprehending that some people may show black flag to the prime minister, the Palamu district administration has banned entry of all black materials including black dresses to the venue of Narendra Modi's public meeting here on Saturday.

Anybody coming to the meeting with any black material will not be allowed to enter the public meeting venue, Palamu Superintendent of Police Inderjit Mahata said Tuesday.

The ban order comes in the wake of the para-teachers' ongoing agitation across Jharkhand for over three months in support of their demands including regularisation of service.

The ban is applied to both officials and the audience, Mahata said.

Official sources said there was apprehension that the para-teachers might try to show black flags to the prime minister.

Palamu district administration has requested its counterparts in neighbouring Chatra, Latehar and Garhwa to take measures in stopping people coming to the prime minister's programme carrying
black materials, the sources said. 

