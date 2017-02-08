Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das launches UJALA scheme

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today launched energy efficient fans and LED tube lights under the 'Unnat Jeevan by Affordable LEDs and Appliances for All' (UJALA) scheme in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Das said a total 85 lakh LED bulbs have been distributed.

He said that when he took charge two years ago, 30 lakh households out of 68 lakh did not have electricity, and since then seven lakh households have got it.

The state government set a goal to electrify the rest 23 lakh households by March, 2019, he was quoted in an official release.

The UJALA scheme is being implemented by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a JV under the administration of Ministry of Power, Government of India.

In Jharkhand, EESL plans to distribute more than 25 lakh LED tube lights and one lakh energy efficient fans to people on upfront payment. It is estimated that over 5.5 lakh consumers will benefit from the scheme, the release said.

Das said, "The consumers have already realized how drastically their electricity bills have gone down and I am confident that with the launch of these two appliances, the result will be enormous.

"The schemes will help the government manage peak demand and reduce power outage. We should all be proud that we are helping the environment by mitigating climate change through the adoption of energy efficient appliances," he said.

EESL would provide free of cost replacement of LED bulbs and tube lights for all technical faults for three years, as well as free of cost replacement of energy efficient fans for all technical faults for 2.5 years.

During the distribution, replacements can be done through any of the distribution counters that would be operating within the city, the release said.