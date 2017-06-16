Jharkhand JAC Board Intermediate 12th Result 2017 likely to be declared on June 17; check jharresults.nic.in, jac.nic.in

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi is expected to announce the Jharkhand class 12 Intermediate exams, JAC Inter exam result 2017 on June 17 (Friday).

The JAC Inter Arts Result 2017, JAC Intermediate Result 2017 will be made available on official websites jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in

How to check Jharkhand Class 12th Results 2017, JAC 12th Inter Arts Result 2017

- Visit official websites.

- Click on results section.

- Enter your roll number and other details.

- Click on submit.

- Download your score and take a print out for future reference.

JAC Class 12 Intermediate (Arts) Exam were conducted February 18- March 7.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the JAC Class 12th (Science and Commerce) Result 2017 on May 30.

About Jharkhand Board:

The state of Jharkhand came into existence on the 15th of November, 2000. An Act to establish the Jharkhand Academic Council was enacted by the Jharkhand State Legislature and assented to by the Governor, which was known as Jharkhand Academic Council Act.

As per the official website, the Jharkhand Academic Council was established for holding and conducting examinations at the end of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit Education and Madrasa Education and for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations and for recommending for recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrasas to the State Government and for carrying out such other or duties assigned to the council by the state government from time to time.

With the establishment of the Jharkhand Academic Council, the Bihar Intermediate Education Council Act, 1992, the Bihar School Examination Board Act, 1952 (adapted as Jharkhand Secondary Examination Board Act, 2000) Bihar Sanskrit Education Board Act, 1981 And Bihar Board of Madrasa Educaiton Board Acts, 1981 were repealed.