Jharkhand municipal election 2018: BJP dominates polls, CM Raghubar Das credits PM Modi, Amit Shah for victory

RANCHI: Congratulating party members for the huge win in Jharkhand municipal elections, CM Raghubar Das gave the credit of Bharatiya Janata Party's victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah. "This is the victory of PM Modi's policies and Amit Shah's guidance. This vindicates the developmental work done by the government in the state.He also said that the people of the state know that the party supports developmental politics. He added that the BJP's sole purpose is - the overall development of Jharkhand.

Das claimed that with the victory, the people of the state have turned down the dynastic politics and corruption by electing the BJP. He assured the people of the state that they will stand up to the confidence that has been shown in the BJP.

In a huge boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party won all five mayoral seats in the Jharkhand Nagar Nigam elections, the counting for which was held on Friday. The BJP won both the mayor, deputy mayor posts in Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation. It has also bagged the mayoral polls in Giridih with Sunil Paswan emerging as the winner. In Adityapur, BJP's Vinod Srivastava is leading on mayoral post, while party's Amit Singh is leading for the Deputy Mayor's post. BJP candidate Asha Lakra who was initially trailing against her Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Varsha Gari, won the elections with a huge margin.