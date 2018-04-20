Jharkhand municipal, nagar panchayat, nagar nigam polls: Full list of winners

RANCHI: The counting for the Jharkhand Municipal Elections 2018 (Jharkhand Nagar Nikay Chunav 2018) is underway for 34 local bodies in the state on Thursday with the Bharatiya Janata Party taking the initial lead. Results for all local bodies are likely to be declared by the afternoon. The elections were held for five Municipal Corporations (Nagar Nigam), 16 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishad) and 13 Nagar Panchayats in Jharkhand on April 16. Bypolls were also held at four local bodies – Jhumri Tilaiya, Deoghar, Dhanbad and Bishrampur.

The election to the local bodies in Jharkhand witnessed a triangular fight between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha led by Shibu Soren, which has a strong voter base in the tribal regions. The outcome of the local body polls is being seen as a curtain raiser for the assembly elections in Jharkhand in 2019.

An overall voter turnout of 65.15 percent was recorded in the Jharkhand civic body polls, according to the State Election Commission figures. As compared to the voting in 2017, 1.98 percent more votes were polled this time. The lowest voter turnout was recorded in Ranchi Municipal Corporation, which is the state’s largest urban local body.

After the polling concluded on April 16, several candidates contesting the RMC election had said that they will approach the State Election Commission with complaints of errors and names missing from voter lists on polling day.

Here is the full list of winners across the state in Jharkhand municipal, nagar panchayat, nagar nigam elections 2018 ( Nikay Chunav 2018).

Jitendra Pathak: Latehar Nagar panchayat ward number 2.

Ruby Devi: Latehar ward number 6.

Sajeeda Khatoon: Hazaribagh ward number 2.

Ajay Das: Pakur District

Malay Das: Ward 6 in Chakuliya Nagar Panchayat polls

Farheen Saba: Khunti ward number 1

Sonu Kumar: Khunti ward number 2

Sonamati: Khunti ward number 4

Chars Pahan: Khunti ward number 5

Anoop Sahu: Khunti ward number 7

Shabhnam Khatoon: Khunti ward number 10

Suresh Munda: Khunti ward number 11

BJP's Sitamani Devi: Latehar nagar panchayat

BJP's Sandhya Rani: Ghatshila nagar panchayat

BJP's Sampa Saha: Pakud nagar panchayat

In Godda Nagar Parishad, Independent candidate Jitendra Mondal wins Mayor's post. JVM candidate Benu wins Deputy Mayor post.

In Lohardaga nagar parishad elections, Congress's Anupama Bhagat has won the mayoral post

BJP's Kamal Gupta has won the mayoral seat in Mihijam nagar parishad in Jamtara

Congress's Shanti Devi wins the Deputy mayoral post in Mihijam nagar parishad in Jamtara

In Simdega, Congress's Pushpa Kullu wins Mayor's post

In Pakur, BJP candidate Deputy Mayor's post

In Chatra, BJP's Gunja Devi wins Mayor post

In Saraikela nagar panchayat, JMM's Manoj Chowdhry has won Deputy Mayor post

(The list is being updated)