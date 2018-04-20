Jharkhand mayoral polls live: BJP wins all 5 mayoral posts in Hazaribagh, Giridih, Aadityapur, Ranchi and Medininagar

In a huge success for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it has won all five mayoral seats in the Jharkhand Nagar Nigam elections, the counting for which was held on Friday. The BJP won both the mayor, deputy mayor posts in Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation. It has also bagged the mayoral polls in Giridih with Sunil Paswan emerging as the winner. In Adityapur, BJP's Vinod Srivastava is leading on mayoral post, while party's Amit Singh is leading for the Deputy Mayor's post. BJP candidate Asha Lakra who was initially trailing against her Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Varsha Gari, won the elections with a huge margin.

Polling for the five Nagar Nigams - Medininagar, Hazaribagh, Giridih, Ranchi, Adityapur - was held on April 16. Ahead of the counting of votes, all the three main political parties - the BJP, Congress and the JMM - expressed confidence of a win.

Girdih saw a triangular contest between BJP, JMM, and Congress for the mayoral post, meanwhile, for the deputy mayor's post, the BJP was locked in a fierce battle with Congress.

In Medininagar, the reputation of three main parties – BJP, Congress, and JMM - is at stake for the mayoral and deputy mayor's post. Poonam Singh, who had contested as an Independent candidate, is also capable of changing the entire poll arithmetic and is being considered a strong contender for the mayor's post.