Jharkhand Nagar Parishad election results 2018 live updates: Counting underway | Winners' list

The counting for Jharkhand Nagar Parishad election results 2018 is currently underway. Currently, BJP is leading in 8 seats, Congress in 5, AJSU 1 and others 2. The polling was held for a total of 16 Nagar Parishads – Garhwa, Chatra, Madhupur, Godda, Sahibganj, Pakur, Dumka, Mihijam, Bishrampur, Chirkunda, Phusro, Ramgarh, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Chaibasa, Kapali, Jhumri Tilaiya, Nagaruntari, Hussainabad, Chhattarpur, Latehar, Domchanch, Rajmahal, Barharwa. According to the State Election Commissioner, NN Pandey, the results will be declared by Friday afternoon. The entire electoral process in these areas was video-graphed as per the instructions of the SEC.

On April 16, elections were held for five Municipal Corporations (Nagar Nigam), 16 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishad) and 13 Nagar Panchayats across Jharkhand.

The outcome of the local body polls is also being seen as a curtain raiser for the assembly elections in Jharkhand 2019. The contest has become even more interesting with candidates for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor fighting on the party symbol for the first time.

Here are the winning candidates in Jharkhand Nagar Parishad election results 2018: