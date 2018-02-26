Jharkhand: Security forces gun down 4 maoists in Palamu

PALAMU: Four naxals have been killed in an encounter with security forces on Monday morning in Palamu in Jharkhand. The encounter broke out during a special search operation by the troops of 134 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the state police in Naudiha in Palamu.

Two women were among those who were killed in the encounter. The incident took place at around 8.30 am in the Lalaghati-Naudiha area of the district. The joint team of the CRPF and state police was out on an anti-Maoist operation when they had an encounter.

The bodies of the four Naxals were recovered. Those killed were identified as Rakesh Bhuiyan, sub-zonal commander of a local Naxal group, and cadre members Lallu Yadav, Rinki and Ruby. Bhuiyan was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Two self-loading rifles (SLRs), five magazines and 219 bullets were also seized from the spot.

