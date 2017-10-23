Jharkhand starvation death: Ration-Aadhaar cards weren't linked due to PSU staff's negligence, says CM Raghubar Das

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday alleged that the ration card of the Jharkhand girl, who purportedly died of starvation, was not linked with Aadhaar due to the negligence of PSU staff.

Citing that the girl was suffering from Malaria, he said, "There are more children in that family if there was no food how did they survive?"

The incident took place in Karimati village of Jharkhand's Simdega district. Meanwhile, the PSU staff has been suspended.

"I urge Congress and other parties not to politicise the unfortunate incidents," Das added.

11-year-old Santoshi Kumari reportedly starved for nearly eight days ahead of dying.

Last week, the government ordered a probe into whether the death of the 11-year-old was caused due to their negligence.

On October 19, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) confirmed that nobody can be denied rations under Public Distribution System (PDS) for lack of Aadhaar card.

Kumari, who died on September 28, came from an impoverished family. Owing to no fixed income, the family is entitled to subsidised rations under the National Food Security Act.