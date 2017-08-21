close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Jharkhand toddler dies as father can't pay for treatment

According to the boy`s father Santosh Kumar, the doctors had asked for a CT scan.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 13:23

Ranchi: A one-year-old boy died at a hospital here on Monday as his father was short of funds, according to Jharkhand Police.

The boy, Shyam, was brought to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for treatment on Sunday after he suffered head injuries in a fall. 

According to the boy`s father Santosh Kumar, the doctors had asked for a CT scan.

The cost of a CT scan is Rs 1,350 and Santosh had only Rs 1,300. He requested the lab staff to conduct the scan despite the shortage of funds, the police said. 

But Shyam was refused the scan and he subsequently died.

In another similar incident on Sunday, a mother and her unborn child died in Gumla district. 

Janki Devi was admitted in the Gumla Sadar hospital for delivery. 

However, the hospital did not perform the operation and referred her to RIMS. 

According to Janki Devi`s husband Munna, the hospital management took three hours to complete the paper work. She died while waiting for its completion.

The opposition parties have expressed concern over the state`s poor healthcare scenario. 

In some cases, families were not even provided an ambulance to carry a dead body home.

TAGS

JharkhandRanchiRajendra Institute of Medical ScienceRIMS

From Zee News

Tamil Nadu

AIADMK expected to join NDA, cabinet reshuffle on the cards

First images of Mumbai’s famed Lord Ganesha idol &#039;Lalbaugcha Raja&#039; out
MaharashtraMumbai

First images of Mumbai’s famed Lord Ganesha idol 'Lalb...

Army to review Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit&#039;s suspension from service after examining Supreme Court order
India

Army to review Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit's suspen...

Partial phase of total solar eclipse mesmerizes people
Space

Partial phase of total solar eclipse mesmerizes people

T.T.V. Dhinakaran faction to meet Tamil Nadu Governor on Tuesday
Tamil NaduIndia

T.T.V. Dhinakaran faction to meet Tamil Nadu Governor on Tu...

Yellowstone Supervolcano threat looms over humankind, NASA vouches to protect us
Space

Yellowstone Supervolcano threat looms over humankind, NASA...

Disenfranchise &#039;Vande Mataram&#039; opponents: Shiv Sena
India

Disenfranchise 'Vande Mataram' opponents: Shiv Se...

Uttar Pradesh

Utkal Express, derailed near Khatauli in UP, to run from Tu...

Barcelona terror attack suspect shot dead by police
World

Barcelona terror attack suspect shot dead by police

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video