JPP calls for J'khand bandh on Feb 16 during Global Investors

Jamshedpur: Jharkhand People's Party (JPP) today called for a state wide bandh on February 16 to protest against the state government's decision to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Ranchi during Global Investors Summit.

The prohibitory orders will be imposed on February 15 and continue till February 17 keeping in view the planned protests by the opposition against the Summit, scheduled on February 16.

"Imposition of prohibitory order is a violation of human rights and we strongly oppose such move as well as any investment in the state," President of JPP Surya Singh Besra said during a press conference.

"JPP would also oppose any investment in the state as the President has not given his consent to the recent amendment in the Chhotanagpur and Santal Paragana Tenancy Act by the Jharkhand government," Besra said.

Santhal Pragana Tenancy Act protects the land rights of Jharkhand's Santhal tribe and except in a few instances, it bans all transfers of land. Chhotanagpur also restricts transfer of tribal land to the non tribals.

"The amendment made in the Tenancy Act and the residential policy framed by the state government were in violation of the constitution," he claimed.

Besra appealed to all the political parties and organisations opposing the amendment in the Tenancy Act to support the bandh.

The two-day Summit is being organised to boost per capita income, growth rate and gross domestic product of the state and will see participation of teams from China and Australia among others.