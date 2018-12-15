हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand

Kissing contest banned in Siddo-Kanhu fair in Jharkhand

Ranchi: The Pakur district administration in Jharkhand has banned the kissing contest this year in the Siddo-Kanhu fair.

"The Siddo-Kanhu fair beginning Saturday will have no kissing competition this year as it has been banned and there will be no such contest taking place in any public place," Jitendra Kumar Deo, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO)of Pakur district, told reporters. 

The competition in the fair, organised in Littipara block in Pakur district, had created controversy last year after photos and videos of 18 tribal couples locking their lips in public went viral. 

Supporting the competition, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator from Littipara Assembly seat, Simon Marandi, who was the chief guest at the fair last year, said, "It`s an expression of love." 

The BJP had criticised the kissing competition saying it is not part of the tribal culture.

