Live streaming of Jharkhand Kolebira Assembly by-election results 2018 on Zee News

Counting of votes is underway for the Kolebira assembly bypoll in Jharkhand on Sunday. As per the early trends coming in, the Congress has taken a lead in the elections. State co-ordinator and social media cell in-charge for Jharkhand Congress Mayur Shekhar Jha tweeted that the party candidate is leading with 1000 votes after the end of round two. There are five candidates in the fray. The main contest is between the Congress, BJP and Jharkhand Party.

The BJP has fielded Basant Soreng, while the Congress candidate is Viksal Kongadi. The Jharkhand Party has put up Menon Ekka. The Congress is supported by all the opposition parties except the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). The JMM is supporting Menon Ekka who is the wife of former minister Enos Ekka.

The Kolebira seat fell vacant after Enos Ekka was convicted in the murder case of a teacher and awarded life sentence.

In Kolebira, there are 2,79,332 voters. There are 270 polling booths, of which 70 are sensitive.

