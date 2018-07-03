हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand

Hari Hembrom used to stare at 35-year-old Sukuru Heresa whenever she stepped out of her house for duty.

Man beheads woman in Jharkhand, roams streets while holding her head

Ranchi: A mentally challenged person on Tuesday beheaded a woman teacher in Seraikela district in Jharkhand. After killing the woman, he also roamed the streets while holding her head.

A police officer said that 45-year-old Hari Hembrom used to stare at 35-year-old Sukuru Heresa whenever she stepped out of her house for duty. Sukuru worked at a government-run primary school at Khapsarai village. 

On Tuesday, Hari called her out of the school premises. When she came out, he attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded her. Thereafter, he carried her head around before the police were alerted. 

The reason for the murder is yet to be known.

Earlier in February this year, a man allegedly beheaded his wife and kept her body in the bed box at his rented accommodation in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand. The incident came to light when their daughter called the police and told them that 'something bad had happened to her mother'. The man had also approached the police to file a 'missing person's complaint for his wife.

