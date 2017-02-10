Maoists kill man suspecting him to be a police informer in Jharkhand

Giridih: A man was killed by suspected Maoists in Birangatta village near the pilgrim town in Maoist-hit Giridih district in the early hours today, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Ops) Deepak Kumar said a group of CPI (Maoist) activists slit the throat of Birbal Murmu at around 3 AM branding him a police informer.

Hand-written chits have been recovered from the spot, the officer said adding that Birbal?s father had also been killed by the Maoists about year ago.

A police team went to the spot to investigate the incident, police added.

Meanwhile, a report from Maoist-hit Chatra district stated that Maoists torched an earth moving machine engaged in bridge construction work at Itkhori late last night.

Superintendent of Police, Anjani Kumar Jha said the valuable equipment belonged to a construction company 'Puja Enterprises, which was set ablaze by the ultras.

A police team went to the spot and launched a hunt to track down the culprits.