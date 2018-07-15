हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand

Mass suicide in Jharkhand, 6 of a family found dead in the house

Five members of the Marwadi allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves while the sixth person jumped off the roof of the house. The note mentions that the person cannot be hanged hence has been killed.

Mass suicide in Jharkhand, 6 of a family found dead in the house

HAZARIBAGH: Six members of a family were found dead in a house in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand on Sunday. Those dead include two females, two male members and two children. A suicide note was also recovered from the house which indicates that the family was under a lot of pressure due to their debts.

Five members of the Marwadi allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves while the sixth person jumped off the roof of the house. The note mentions that the person cannot be hanged hence has been killed.

The six people have been identified as 70-year-old Mahavir Maheswari, his wife 65-year-old Kiran Maheshwari, their son 40-year-old Naresh Agrawal, his wife 38-year-old Priti Agrawal, their two kids - 8-year-old Aman and 6-year-old Anjali.

Police reached the spot soon after getting to know about the incident and found a suicide note from the house. 

The family owned a shop of dry fruits and were reportedly facing a lot of debts. They are also believed to have differences within the family. 

Tags:
JharkhandJharkhand suicideJharkhand mass suicide

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close