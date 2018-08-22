हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cattle slaughter

Mob beat up cops for trying to stop illegal cow slaughter in Jharkhand's Pakur

The Jharkhand government had on August 18 directed deputy commissioners of all districts to ensure that cattle are not slaughtered on Eid ul-Adha.

File photo: PTI

Pakur: Villagers attacked a group of policemen when they tried to prevent illegal cow slaughter on Eid ul Adha on Wednesday in Jharkhand's Pakur district, leaving four cops injured, police said.

Cow slaughter was banned in Jharkhand in 2015. The state government had on August 18 directed deputy commissioners of all districts to ensure that cattle are not slaughtered on Eid ul-Adha.

Replying to a query, DIG, Santhal Parganas, Raj Kumar Lakra said that cow slaughter had occurred in the village.

He told PTI that a police team had rushed to Dangapara village under Maheshpur police station of Pakur district following a tip-off about cattle slaughter and faced brickbatting by the villagers.

Four policemen suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby primary health centre. Doctors referred them to the Pakur Sadar hospital for better treatment, he said.

Senior officials including the district Superintendent of Police, Shailendra Prasad Burnwal, rushed to the spot along with additional forces to maintain law and order, Lakra said, adding "the situation is well under control". 

