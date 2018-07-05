हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand

Oppn bandh in Jharkhand against changes to Land acquisition bill; schools to remain shut

All schools across Jharkhand will remain shut in view of the 24-hour long shutdown called by Opposition parties against amendments in the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Several opposition parties on Thursday called for a 24-hour statewide shutdown to protest against amendments in the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, by the Raghubar Das government.

The state-wide bandh is supported by Congress, RJD and JVM (Prajatantrik) of former chief minister Babulal Marandi among others.

Joining of all opposition parties in the bandh could be seen as the unity among the non-BJP parties in view of the upcoming general elections next year. The bandh has been called against amendments in the Land Acquisition Act, through a bill passed in the Jharkhand assembly in August 2017. The bill had done away with the impact assessment clause to allow government sponsored developmental projects.

The bill has been sent to the President for his consent.

In view of the bandh, most of the schools in the state to remain closed on Thursday. 

Home Secretary SKG Rahate said that almost 5,000 policemen and magistrates would be deployed all over the state in view of the bandh. A total of 3,000 home guards, tear gas unit, riot control unit and 300 highway patrolling vans would also be deployed, Rahate said.

CCTVs have been installed and close monitoring would be done to ward off any untoward incident, he said. As per the Jharkhand High Court's earlier directive, forceful imposition of bandh is unconstitutional, the Secretary said, adding that action would be taken against those damaging public or private properties.

The damages would be realised from those indulging in such acts, he said. Rahate also referred to the Supreme Court ruling that mob violence is a crime and it is the responsibility of the state government and administration to control such incidents.

Appealing to the people to maintain peace, the Director General of Police said that the government's aim is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Surakshya and Saabka Vikas' (together with all, safety and development for all).
 

 

 

