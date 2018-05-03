PM Narendra Modi obliges IIT student, gifts him a 'gold' garland

NEW DELHI: In a kind gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is immensely popular among the countrymen and known for going an extra mile to please his followers, has now gifted a gold-coloured garland to an IIT student after he requested the former for the same on social media.

Rabesh Kumar Singh, a mechanical engineering student of Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, had praised the Prime Minister's speech on the Panchayati Raj Day on Twitter and asked for the garland which he wore during a public rally in Madhya Pradesh last month.

"I was listening to you on the Panchayati Raj Day; you gave a very nice speech. I liked the gold-coloured garland you were wearing. Can I get the same?" the IITian had asked the Prime Minister in a tweet.

Responding his tweet, the Prime Minister sent the same garland to the student the very next day along with a letter which read, "I read your message on Twitter where you expressed your liking for the garland I wore at Mandla on Panchayati Raj Diwas. I am sending you a letter along with the garland as a gift. I wish you all the best for the future."

Singh, who was on cloud nine after receiving the gift, thanked the Prime Minister and tweeted, "I am honoured after receiving the gift and the letter from you. Thank you very much for this beautiful gift and good luck message."

The PM, who is one of the most popular global political leaders, has in past obliged many of his followers by similar gestures. The PM often breaks protocol to meet his fans and supporters during rallies and public events and does not hesitate in touching feet of his elders in full public view.

(With ANI inputs)