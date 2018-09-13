हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand

SIT to probe religious conversions in Jharkhand

No time frame has been given to submit the report.  

SIT to probe religious conversions in Jharkhand

Ranchi: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on Thursday by Jharkhand's Pakur district Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Barnawal to probe the conversion of tribal people to Christianity.

"A team led by Deputy SP Ashok Kumar Singh has been formed following a report by the state's special intelligence branch of tribal people converting to Christianity in the district", Barnawal said.

No time frame has been given to submit the report.

The Special Branch in its report to police headquarters had said that "in Littipara block of Pakur district, conversion of tribal people is going on at large scale by alluring them with providing clothes, foodgrains, solar lights, goat and other things".

The sources in the Special Branch said an audio clip of a Christian priest has been found enticing the tribal people.

The Special Branch report also mentions the construction of a Church in the Hindu tribal dominated areas so that the conversions could be expedited.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party supporters claim that 90 per cent of the primitive Pahadia tribe and 60 per cent of the tribals have been converted to Christianity in Littipara block.

In Jharkhand the tribal population has decreased over the years from 32 per cent to 26.50 per cent. The conversions and arrival of people from other states are said to be the reason for the declining population of the tribals.
 

