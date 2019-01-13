Top Naxal commander killed in encounter in Jharkhand's Dumka

Ranchi: A top Naxal commander was on Sunday gunned down in an encounter with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police in the forests of Chatupada in Jharkhand's Dumka district. Naxal Commander Sahdev Rai was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the encounter spot.

A search operation is, meanwhile, underway.