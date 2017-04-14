VHP wants national level law to ban cow slaughter
Jamshedpur: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad today demanded a national level law to ban cow slaughter, saying failure of the government to frame such a law gave rise to ugly incidents involving cow vigilantes.
"The incidents are the outcome of the government's failure to enact a law against cow slaughter being done illegally," Pravin Togadia, International Working President of VHP, told a press conference here.
He said that some "ugly incients" had taken place in parts of the country involving cow vigilantes, but argued that those incidents took place when cow vigilantes were striving to protect cows.
Referring to the recent incident in Alwar, Togadia said that the Rajasthan government had already imposed a ban on cow slaughter, but it was being flouted.
Togadia said that he had videographed cow smuggling to the neighboring country from Kishangunj district of Bihar during his recent visit.
On conversion, Togadia said that quality education, health and employment were the issues needed to be addressed to tackle it.
Togadia sarcastically praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for helping awaken the Hindus who were in a state of slumber in the state.
"Mamatadi is doing a good maketing management on behalf of the Hindu community in Bengal who were slumbering and the approach of the state government helped the Hindus to awaken," he said
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH