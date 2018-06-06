हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Watch: Shocking video of couple brutally beaten up in Jharkhand's Bokaro goes viral

BOKARO: A man and a woman were mercilessly beaten up in broad daylight over suspicion of an alleged affair by a group of self-appointed vigilantes in Jharkhand's Bokaro. The footage of the entire incident caught on camera has now gone viral on social media.

According to emerging reports, members of the panchayat attacked the couple over the suspected affair. In the video, at least four men. weilding lathis are seen hitting the woman.

Also seen in the video are a group of onlookers, who do nothing to stop the beating.

The woman, writhing in pain, is seen apologising and pleading with the assailants to stop.

An investigation has been launched into the matter. 

“We are investigating the matter. The culprits will be arrested soon,” said the police.

Last month a couple was beaten up for hugging inside Kolkata metro. The incident triggered widespread protests in the city, with demonstraters demanding the arrest of the culprits. 

In yet another case from Rajasthan's Ajmer, a young couple who wanted to marry were brutally thrashed with shoes and slippers. The videos later went viral.

