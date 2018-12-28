हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand

Woman, roommate commits suicide in Jharkhand

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer said adding that police has started an investigation.

Woman, roommate commits suicide in Jharkhand
Representational image

Jamshedpur: A woman and her roommate allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Thursday.

The local people informed the police on Thursday morning that the woman was not opening the door of her rented house at Bolaidish area despite repeated knocks, they said.

A police team rushed to the spot and broke open the door to find them hanging in their room, a police officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer said adding that police has started an investigation.

The two were identified as Kunni Patro (21) and Rashmita Nayak (16), who hails from Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. They were living in the rented house in Bolaidih area for the last eight days, the officer added.

Tags:
JharkhandSeraikela-Kharswan District

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close