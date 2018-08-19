हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Blast in garbage dump in Kanpur market; police launch probe

An explosion occurred in the Ram Narayan market area of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The bomb was reportedly kept in a garbage dump in the market area. A cow died in the explosion.

According to the police, some anti-social element must have hidden the bomb in the garbage dump due to heavy security in the city as part of arrangements for Independence Day celebration on August 15.

The police have launched an investigation into the case.

More details are awaited.

