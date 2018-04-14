Despite scarcity, Kanpur road gets clogged with overflowing water

At a time when most cities in India face water shortage, Kanpur is no different. Summer months usually result in burden on water resources increasing manifold and it is because of this that a burst pipe leaking water by lakhs of litres in a Kanpur locality is being seen by many as nothing short of criminal negligence.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday afternoon when a new water pipeline in Nai Sadak area was being tested. As water was released, it began leaking from several areas of the underground pipe. Fountains of water began springing up across the length of the pipeline and locals say that although they informed concerned agencies, the water flow was not stopped for a considerable period of time.

As vehicles began wading through the water-logged roads and pedestrians did the best they could to cross the area, locals took the opportunity to accuse civic agencies and the contractor involved for laying of the pipeline of corruption. Many said the inferior quality of pipes were used and that despite minor cracks already visible before these pipes were placed, the concerns were ignored. It is this, they say, that led to the pipe bursting when water was released in full force.

Water wastage is indeed a serious matter of concern - more so for India where there is a massive demand for clean and safe water. According to early warning satellite images, water levels in major Indian reservoirs are shrinking which means the coming years could have people struggling even more to find water. The situation is even more grave in urban areas where the population boom has had an adverse impact on the environment.