Gods too feel hot like us: Coolers and ACs installed in Kanpur temple

Gods too feel hot in summer – that’s a belief of devotees visiting a temple in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. And taking this into consideration, the administration has installed coolers and air conditioners inside the temple.

The coolers and ACs have been installed by the temple administration in the temple in Kanpur as temperature in the region has gone up remarkably.

According to the caretakers and priests of the temple, devotees approached them as sought action in the wake of the rising heat in the region.

“Devotees approached us and said that Gods too feel hot like us, so something must be done for them,” said the priest of the temple.