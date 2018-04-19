IIT-Kanpur student commits suicide in hostel room

Kanpur: A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging himself from the ceiling in his hostel room, police said.

Police identified the victim as Bheem Singh, a third-year student of Ph.D, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Kumar.

Singh, who hailed from Ferozabad, was staying at a hostel on IIT campus, the SSP said.

Singh's friends told police that he was under severe stress, the SSP said and added, "The reason behind extreme step is yet to be ascertained as the victim had left no suicide note behind."

Singh was last seen on Tuesday, the SSP said.