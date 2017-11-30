Journalist shot dead by unidentified men in Kanpur

KANPUR: A journalist was on Thursday shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district.

The incident took place in Kanpur's Bilhaur.

Identified as Naveen Srivastava, the journalist succumbed to his injuries while he was being rushed to the hospital.

The additional director general (Law and Order) said that Srivastava was shot at by 3-4 assailants while he was sitting in his hosiery shop.

"We hope to nab the criminals as soon as possible. DM and SSP of Kanpur Nagar are already on the spot. A couple of local police teams formed to crack the case," added he.

Last month, a journalist was shot dead by three gunmen in northern India, police said, the latest attack on media in one of Asia's deadliest countries for reporters.

Rajesh Mishra, a 40-year-old reporter at the Hindi-language daily Dainik Jagran - one of India`s largest newspapers - was shot in the head by the gunmen on a motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh state, additional director general of police Anand Kumar said.

On September 5, eminent journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her home in Karnataka's Bengaluru.