Man, posing as PMO officer, tries to get confidential bank details; arrested

KANPUR: A man, masquerading as a senior member of Prime Minister's Office, has been arrested by cops on Friday. The accused was allegedly trying to obtain confidential bank details.

The Kanpur-based man tried to dupe officials of Prathama bank in Civil Lines.

The accused, a Chartered Accountant (CA) by profession, is proprietor of CA firm Devendra Gupta and Company.

Claiming that he has verbal orders from PMO's office, the man asked for confidential bank details.

Later, he started pretended to be a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) officer, who came for investigation on a verbal order Moradabad, said the police.

Kanpur-based Chartered Accountant arrested by police on charges of asking for confidential details in Prathama bank in Civil Lines,posing as a PMO officer. Man now claims to be a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) officer who came for investigation on a verbal order #Moradabad pic.twitter.com/GimgLG9Qzg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2018

In November 2017, a man was arrested for masquerading as a director in the PMO. Known as Dr Kanhaiya Kumar, he had even mentioned PMO's room number (152) as the address in his visiting card.

He used to seek favours from the government officials and the bureaucrats whom he met frequently.

Kumar even possessed an SUV which had a Government of India (GOI) sticker pasted to it.