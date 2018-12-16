हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka

At least 6 killed, 5 injured in boiler blast in Karnataka's Bagalkot

The incident took place in Nirani sugars at Mudhol.

ANI photo

Bengaluru: At least six people were killed and five injured on Sunday in a boiler blast in Karnataka's Bagalkot district. The incident took place in Nirani sugars at Mudhol.

More details awaited

