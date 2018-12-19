Chamarajanagar temple tragedy: Poison was mixed with 'prasad' to get control over shrine, claims police

Bengaluru: Days, after 11 people were killed consuming 'prasad' at a temple in Karnataka, police on Thursday, said that poison was mixed with the prasad to get control over the temple. So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police added.

"This was done to get control over the temple. So far four persons have been arrested. It is suspected that poison was mixed with the prasad," Sharath Chandra, IGP South Zone said at a press conference.

Last Friday, at least 11 people were killed and 72 others hospitalised after they consumed 'prasad' at a temple at Sulavadi village in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka.

The state government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased. The medical treatment of those hospitalised would be taken care of by the state government.

Following the tragedy, police said that the foundation laying ceremony of Maramma temple was organised on Friday morning and 'prasad' was distributed after the function. Most of those who attended the event followed the 'Om Shakti' tradition.

After consuming the prasad, people started vomiting and began writing with stomach pain, police had added. According to the affected people said they got the smell of kerosene oil in the prasad but ignored it.

A day after the incident, the Karnataka Congress too had announced Rs 1 lakh compensation to the kin of the victims in Chamarajanagar temple tragedy. The announcement was made by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao.