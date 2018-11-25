हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka

CM announces Rs 5 lakh aid to kin of Karnataka bus mishap victims

The mishap took place around noon at Kanaganamaradi village near Pandavapura town in the district.

ANI photo

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the 25 people who lost their lives when a bus plunged into a river canal in Mandya district.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh would be paid to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic accident," a statement from the Chief Minister`s Office said.

The accident spot is about 120 km from Bengaluru on the state highway towards Mysuru after Mandya town.

Kumaraswamy and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the accident site and expressed their condolences to the families of the victims. Rescue operations were still underway to search for the remaining victims.

"This was an extremely tragic incident. I pray for peace to the souls of the deceased and strength to their families to bear the loss," Kumaraswamy said.

