Chamarajanagar temple tragedy

Karnataka Congress announces Rs 1 lakh compensation to kin of victims in Chamarajanagar temple tragedy

At least 11 people were killed and 72 others hospitalised on Friday after they consumed 'prasad' at a temple at Sulavadi village in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka.

Karnataka Congress announces Rs 1 lakh compensation to kin of victims in Chamarajanagar temple tragedy
ANI photo

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress on Saturday announced Rs 1 lakh compensation to the kin of the victims in Chamarajanagar temple tragedy. The announcement was made by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Chamarajanagar temple tragedyKarnataka

