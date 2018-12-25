'Kill mercilessly': Kumaraswamy orders action after JDS leader's death, sparks row

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister has sparked a controversy after he was reportedly caught on recording asking to 'mercilessly' kill the accused in the murder of a Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) worker.

Media reports suggest that the Chief Minister was apparently speaking to a senior police officer following the death of JDS leader Honnalagere Prakash.

Prakash was killed by four assailants due to alleged personal rivalry in Karnataka's Maddur town in Mandya district on Monday.

"Prakash, 50, was attacked by four men with a machete on Monday evening due to suspected personal rivalries. He succumbed to his injuries," Maddur police station sub-inspector Kumara had said.

The JDS worker was also a former Zilla Panchayat (ZP) member of the district, the police officer had said.

A hunt was on to nab the accused, he had added.

Expressing shock over the party activist's death, Kumaraswamy had said, "Prakash was a loyal party worker. The district police have been directed to take steps to arrest the accused."

(With inputs from IANS)