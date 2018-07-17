हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka

Kumaraswamy clarifies on 'pain of coalition' remark, says it wasn't meant for Congress

Clarifying his statement of 'knowing the pain of a coalition government' made earlier, the Chief Minister said that he did not mean anything about the Congress party or its leaders.

Kumaraswamy clarifies on 'pain of coalition' remark, says it wasn't meant for Congress
File photo

Bengaluru: Following speculations that everything may not be well between JD(S) and Congress in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday accused media of misinterpreting his speech.

Clarifying his statement of 'knowing the pain of a coalition government' made earlier, the Chief Minister said that he did not mean anything about the Congress party or its leaders.

"I didn't speak about Congress or any Congress leader. I didn't mention anything about Congress in my speech. That was a party program and I got emotional, Media misinterpreted my speech," Kumaraswamy told news agency ANI.

On Saturday, an emotional Kumaraswamy broke down at a public event as he highlighted pains of leading a coalition government. He said that he could not accept bouquets and garlands for becoming the CM of the state because he is unhappy.

"While you may be happy thinking that your Anna or Thamma has become the chief minister, let me tell you that I’m not. I know the pain of coalition govt. I became Vishkanth and swallowed pain of this govt," he had said, wiping tears from his face.

After days of mudslinging and political drama, Kumaraswamy swore in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 23, 2018. His party had emerged third - behind BJP and Congress - but when BS Yeddyurappa quit right before a show of strength on the floor of the assembly, Kumaraswamy took the mantle with support from Congress. 

