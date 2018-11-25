Three-day-mourning in Karnataka on MH Ambareesh's death; politicians, actors make a beeline to pay respect

BENGALURU: A three-day mourning has been declared by the Karnataka government on Sunday after the death of former union minister MH Ambareesh. The actor-turned-politician died at a private hospital on Saturday night following a cardiac arrest.

"As a mark of respect to the departed leader, the government has declared an official mourning of three days," a statement from Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's office said.

The 66-year-old superstar of the sandalwood industry was a former cabinet minister in the previous Congress government from May 2013 to June 2016. He was also the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting in the first United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government from 2006-2007 and a Parliament member from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

Former PM HD Deve Gowda, CM Kumaraswamy, and actor Rajinikanth were seen paying last respects to Ambareesh at Kanteerava stadium on Sunday.

PM Modi also condoled the death of the former minister and recalled his contribution to Karnataka. "Shri Ambareesh will always be remembered for his memorable performances as an actor and extensive contribution to politics. He was a strong voice for Karnataka’s welfare, at the state and central level. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers," the PM said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also condoled Ambareesh's death. "In the passing of Ambareesh Ji, the Congress family has lost a valuable member. He was a famous son of Karnataka, whose work as an actor & and in politics, won him a huge following both in the state & across India. My condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief," Rahul said.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also remembered his old colleague. "He was not just a great actor, not just a proven politician but also great human being. Ambareesh, u ll be missed. I am deeply pained by his death. My condolences to all his family members, friends & well-wishers," he tweeted.

Several actors also took to Twitter to share their grief. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan said: "Grieved to learn of the passing of a colleague Ambareesh .. condolences and prayers".