Karnataka boat tragedy

16 dead after boat capsizes near Karwar in Karnataka; Navy chopper, divers called in

There were around 22 people on the ill-fated boat which capsized near Karwar.

16 dead after boat capsizes near Karwar in Karnataka; Navy chopper, divers called in

GANDHINAGAR: At least sixteen people died after a boat capsized in Kali River near Karwar Bridge in Karnataka earlier on Monday.

At least 16 bodies were recovered by the Navy and Coast Guard officials after the ferry boat capsized with nearly 24 persons near Karwar Bridge, said news agency ANI.

There were around 22-24 people on the ill-fated boat.

The rescuers had earlier found six dead bodies as they began search for those missing soon after the tragedy struck. 

A group of local fishermen and Coast Guard officials had spotted six dead bodies in the river, ANI reported earlier.

A massive joint search operation by Navy and the Coast Guard is currently underway in Kali River after the boat tragedy.

Navy's Chetak helicopter was airborne from Goa and a team of professionally trained divers from the naval force has also been called in to carry out rescue work.

It is not clear yet as to what caused the mishap, but officials believe that the boat was carrying more people than its capacity. Some media reports said that the boat was carrying nearly 30 people.  

Top district administration officials and police personnel are present near the mishap site and taking stock of the situation there.

Local residents are also helping in the ongoing rescue operation there. 

