60 Namma BPO complexes in Bengaluru if BJP wins Karnataka elections: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday promised as many as 60 Namma BPO complexes in Bengaluru if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins Karnataka Assembly elections and comes to power in the state. The promise was made by PM Modi in an address to Yuva Karyakartas of the BJP via NaMo mobile app.

The Prime Minister also raised the issue of alleged violence against BJP workers in states like Tripura, Kerala and poll-bound Karnataka. Asserting that there is no place for violence in a democracy, PM Modi said, “There is no space for violence in a democracy. When a person loses faith in himself and doesn't have the strength to speak or accept the truth, he chooses the path of political violence.”

Blaming the Congress for instilling violence as part of India’s political system, the Prime Minister added, “In 1984 there was a phase of violence after Indira Gandhi's assassination. Since then it seems violence has become a part of the political system. Our workers were killed in Tripura, Kerala, Karnataka. This doesn't suit democracy. Violence must be opposed.”

PM Modi also used the opportunity to laud the working culture of the BJP, saying those in the part rise from grassroots level and reach top positions.

“It is the good luck of BJP that instead of people being heaped on us from above, workers start working for people from the grassroots level and stay among them for 20-25 years,” said PM Modi in his address to Yuva Morcha Karyakartas of Karnataka unit of the BJP.

This comes even as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenged PM Modi and BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa for an open debate ahead of the polling in the state, which is scheduled for May 12.

Accusing the BJP of making false allegations against his government and the Congress party, Siddaramaiah said that they must present facts before people of Karnataka so that they are able to decide who is truthful.