Karnataka

Accept it, Karnataka has not given you the mandate: Congress leader DK Shivakumar tells Yeddyurappa

Yeddyurappa had claimed that several disgruntled leaders from the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular are eager to join the BJP. 

BENGALURU: A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yeddyurappa claimed that several disgruntled leaders from the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular are eager to join his party, Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar had a word of advice for BJP leader. "Yeddyurappa has to accept defeat, people haven't given him the mandate. Some leaders were unhappy but we have sorted out the issues. I'm in touch with all MLAs nothing will go wrong," Shivakumar said.

The Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) alliance formed the government in the state after agreeing on a 'give and take' policy but some Congress leaders have been seemingly unhappy over not being given a Cabinet berth. 

One of the Congress MLAs, MB Patil, who has been reportedly upset over not being given a ministerial post met party president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday to discuss his concerns. After the meeting, he denied reports of any discontent with regard to the state Cabinet. "Whatever I had in my mind, I told Rahul Gandhi ji, he listened very patiently and he was very happy with the information I gave. A section of media is reporting that I want some post which is false," MB Patil said after meeting Rahul.

Noticing that the dissident activities of Congress MLAs had intensified over not getting ministerial berths, Yeddyurappa had said: "It is our responsibility to induct those who are disgruntled with the JD(S) and Congress and their style of administration in every assembly segment, and are willing to join the BJP, thereby strengthening the party in every constituency."

The BJP leader said the party has "complete strength" with 104 members in the assembly and "let's work as a "strong opposition."

"How long this government will function is a different matter, but without aspiring for a seat of power, let us all 104 members work as successful opposition with our good work," BSY said.

As the assembly polls threw up hung assembly with the BJP emerging as the single largest party, the BJP had formed the government but conceded the numbers game with Yeddyurappa resigning on May 19 without facing the trust vote.

Following this, Congress-JDS post-poll coalition formed the government in the state, under the leadership of HD Kumaraswamy.

