After Jallikattu, students protest in Karnataka's Hubli, Mangaluru in support of 'Kambala', seek ban on PETA

Hubli: The revocation of ban on Tamil Nadu's traditional sport 'Jallikattu' has triggered a massive protest in Karnataka in support of Kambala – the state's annual buffalo race.

According to ANI, hundreds of people are staging a protest in Hubli, demanding the lifting of the ban on Kambala.

Meanwhile, a group of students is protesting in Mangaluru, demanding ban on PETA and permission to conduct Kambala.

Karnataka: Students stage a protest in Mangaluru, demanding ban on PETA and permission to conduct #Kambala (buffalo race). pic.twitter.com/bDF6aZkeH7 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 27, 2017

With the clamour growing for revoking ban on Kambala, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah had recently pitched for the traditional annual buffalo race, saying that the government will bring ordinance to lift the ban if necessary.

"We are in favour of Kambala. It is an old traditional game and it has to be continued. We will examine it that whether to bring an ordinance or not. If necessary, we will do it," Siddarmaiah had said on Tuesday.

Former Karnataka chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (leader) BS Yeddyurappa had also advocated for traditional buffalo race "Kambala" in the state.

“Kambala is a must, government should give permission,” Yedyurappa had said.

"Kambala is a rural sport that is especially organised in the coastal region. We do not have any opposition to it. It is in court now... It is coming up for hearing. We will see what will happen and if there is a necessity, an ordinance can be brought,” Siddaramaiah said.

In view of the success of the Jallikattu agitation in Tamil Nadu, the Kambala committees have planned to hold a large-scale protest in Tamil Nadu and Dakshina Kannada district in the days to come.

The Karnataka High Court in an interim order, in November 2016, had stayed holding of Kambala on a petition by PETA. The Kannada committee, however, filed an interim application seeking vacation of the stay.

As of now the case has been adjourned till January 30. Kambala is a folk sport, held traditionally under the auspices local land lords and households, in coastal Karnataka.

The sport generally starts in November and lasts until March.

Nearly 18 kambalas are held under the banner of Kambala Association since the last two decades.