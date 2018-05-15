After Karnataka, 'Congress khojo abhiyan' is Raman Singh's new slogan

New Delhi: Another day and another electoral defeat came Congress' way with BJP cruising to triumph in Karnataka on Tuesday. BJP's rather unsurmountable lead was welcomed by Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh who also took a dig at Congress' rather long-list of losses.

Being CM of one of BJP's now 22 states, Raman Singh tore into Congress after the Karnataka elections. "This is a historic win for BJP. I want to thank all the people of Karnataka for voting for us. Ab desh mein Congress khojo abhiyan chalega, kahaan rahegi pata nahi," he told news agency ANI.

Raman Singh, one of several BJP CMs to have campaigned for the party in Karnataka, also said people in Karnataka had rewarded his party for its focus on development. With elections due in Chhattisgarh later in the year, Raman Singh would be hoping the wave for BJP continues.

He had become chief minister of the state in 2003 after defeating Congress party’s Ajit Jogi. He has won three consecutive elections since.