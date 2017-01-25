After Siddaramaiah, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa bats for Kambala

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (leader) BS Yeddyurappa on Wednesday advocated for traditional buffalo race "Kambala" in the state.

“Kambala is a must, government should give permission,” Yedyurappa said.

Yeddyurappa's pitch for Kambama comes just a day after, incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said an ordinance can be brought, if necessary, to allow the conduct of traditional buffalo race "Kambala" in coastal areas after seeking legal opinion.

"Kambala is a rural sport that is especially organised in the coastal region. We do not have any opposition to it. It is in court now... It is coming up for hearing. We will see what will happen and if there is a necessity, an ordinance can be brought,” Siddaramaiah said.

A Karnataka High Court Division Bench, headed by Chief Justice SK Mukherjee, had in November last year stayed holding of Kambala on a PETA petition challenging it in view of orders passed by the Supreme Court on Jallikattu.

The clamour for Kambala has been surred by the success of the stir in Tamil Nadu.

Kambala Committees have decided to hold a massive protest on January 28 in Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district.

Symbolic Kambala, a buffalo race in the marshy fields, is also likely to be held as a mark of protest.