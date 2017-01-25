After Siddaramaiah, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa bats for Kambala
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (leader) BS Yeddyurappa on Wednesday advocated for traditional buffalo race "Kambala" in the state.
“Kambala is a must, government should give permission,” Yedyurappa said.
Yeddyurappa's pitch for Kambama comes just a day after, incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said an ordinance can be brought, if necessary, to allow the conduct of traditional buffalo race "Kambala" in coastal areas after seeking legal opinion.
"Kambala is a rural sport that is especially organised in the coastal region. We do not have any opposition to it. It is in court now... It is coming up for hearing. We will see what will happen and if there is a necessity, an ordinance can be brought,” Siddaramaiah said.
A Karnataka High Court Division Bench, headed by Chief Justice SK Mukherjee, had in November last year stayed holding of Kambala on a PETA petition challenging it in view of orders passed by the Supreme Court on Jallikattu.
The clamour for Kambala has been surred by the success of the stir in Tamil Nadu.
Also Read - Jallikattu: Centre withdraws 2016 notification allowing the bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu
Kambala Committees have decided to hold a massive protest on January 28 in Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district.
Symbolic Kambala, a buffalo race in the marshy fields, is also likely to be held as a mark of protest.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Beaten by mob in Kolkata, US NRI vows never to return in India
- When will democracy get freedom from dynasty politics?
- Is putting people's lives in danger the right way to promote films?
- DNA: Has bad time started for American 'media' after Donald Trump became US President?
- Raees promotion: Shah Rukh Khan boards train from Mumbai to Delhi
- WATCH: Epic Staredown between Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar at WWE Raw
- Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi
- Jallikattu stir: As it happened on Monday
- Reliance Jio impact: Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit dips 54% to Rs 503.7 crore
- WATCH: Kiwi batsman Neil Wagner given run-out despite reaching crease before ball hit the stumps