Ahead of airshow, terror suspect caught in Bengaluru, his call traced to Saudi Arabia
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 17:08
Bengaluru: A terror threat was thwarted ahead of an airshow in Bengaluru on Monday.
As per News18, he was caught at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru.
The terror suspect had 9 sim cards in his possession and calls from his phone has reportedly been traced to Saudi Arabia.
More details are awaited.
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 17:05
