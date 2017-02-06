close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Ahead of airshow, terror suspect caught in Bengaluru, his call traced to Saudi Arabia

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 17:08

Bengaluru: A terror threat was thwarted ahead of an airshow in Bengaluru on Monday.

As per News18, he was caught at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru.

The terror suspect had 9 sim cards in his possession and calls from his phone has reportedly been traced to Saudi Arabia.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 17:05

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.